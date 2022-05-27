4-Way Stretch
Japanese Primeflex® polyester is a warp-knit fabric that has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.
Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant
Kinetic's resilient warp-knit fabric offers unrivaled mobility that responds to your movements throughout the day, and always bounces back.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Warp-knit fabric with 4-way stretch
Slim features lower rise, front zip closure, and belt loops
Skinny features higher rise, side zip closure, and no belt loops
Wrinkle-resistant
Durable Water Repellent treated fabric
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)
Slim: Mid-rise fit, Skinny: High-rise fit
Skinny is 1” smaller in the thigh and knee and 1.5” smaller at the bottom opening than our Slim
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience
Reviews
