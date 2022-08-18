Gabby is 5'9, wearing size 2
Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

4-Way Stretch

Warp-knit Kinetic fabric provides resilient stretch, for a sharp look that won’t bag out over time.

Close-up of Navy Fabric Rolls

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pull-On Pant

$ 64
was $128

2021 Version
We combined our signature Kinetic fabric with a classic silhouette to create a new generation of joggers. Enhanced with a relaxed fit and high rise to pair perfectly with your summer sneakers.

  • Tapered leg
  • High-rise pull-on comfort waistband with drawcord
  • Half-back ribbed cuff for a clean look
  • Curved rear darts
  • Body: 100% Primeflex™ Polyester (15% corn based)
  • Pockets/inner waistband: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)

High-rise relaxed fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Final sale items are exchange only and are ineligible for returns.

