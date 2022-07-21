Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
Fit tip: trim fit, most customers size up.
Maria is 5'10", wearing size Medium
Close up of Luxe Touch Fabric

Soft & Light

Flexible high-gauge micro-knitting fiber is much finer than cotton, resulting in a lightweight, buttery soft feel.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Machine Washable

Ditch dry cleaning bills. Luxe Touch can be washed and dried at home (or in a hotel sink).

Women's Luxe Touch Tank

$ 48

Flexible high-gauge micro-knitting and ultra fine fiber produce a buttery soft staple you'll wear for work, play, and everything in between.

Wrinkle-resistant
Moisture-wicking
100% Polyester
Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

Body-skimming fit, size up for more relaxed fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

women's light grey atlas knit blazer front
Women's Atlas Knit Blazer Light Grey
$ 285
Women's Black Kinetic Blazer Front View
Women's Kinetic Blazer Black
$ 328

