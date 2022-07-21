Soft & Light
A flexible high-gauge micro-knit fiber gives Luxe Touch fabric a lightweight, buttery soft feel.
Machine-Washable
Ditch dry cleaning bills. Luxe Touch can be washed and dried at home (or in a hotel sink).
Women's Luxe Touch Tee
$ 58
Flexible high-gauge micro-knitting and ultra fine fiber produce a buttery soft staple you'll wear for work, play, and everything in between.
Flexible high-gauge micro-knitting and ultra fine fiber produce a buttery soft staple you'll wear for work, play, and everything in between.
- Wrinkle resistant
- Moisture wicking
- 100% Polyester
- Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
Body-skimming fit, size up for more relaxed fit
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.