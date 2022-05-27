Significant Stretch
11% Elastane stretch twill enables the same extreme mobility you count on in your athletic wear.
Scientifically Soft
Soft polyester fibers are spun with nylon for durability and comfort without compromise.
Women's Previous Generation Pace Chino
Formerly 'Momentum' Chino
Pace's lightweight hollow-core polyester regulates temperature like a thermos, while offering advanced durability, softness and stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Adjustable inseam to wear at full or ankle length
Temperature regulation
Comfort waistband with internal drawcord
Sustainable, PFC-free Durable Water Repellent finish (No PFOA/PFAS)
Hidden earbuds pocket at waistband
58% Hollow-core Polyester, 31% Nylon, 11% Elastane
Made at Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
Mid-rise, relaxed fit. True to size.
Jackie is 5'9", wearing size 2.
Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Reviews
