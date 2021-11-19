Gabby is 5'9, wearing size 0
Fit tip: tailored silhouette, fits tighter.
Momentum Chino fabric being stretched out

Significant Stretch

14% spandex stretch twill enables the same extreme mobility you count on in your athletic wear.

Close-up of Grey Fabric Rolls

Scientifically Soft

Soft polyester fibers are spun with nylon for durability and comfort without compromise.

Women's Previous Generation Pace Chino Short

$ 74
was $98

Formerly 'Momentum' Chino
Built to move - soft-spun polyester twill offers unparalleled stretch, durability and all-day comfort without compromise.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Hollow core fibers provide temperature regulation
Rear welt pockets and full hand front pockets
Hidden earbuds pocket at waistband
58% Hollow-Core Polyester, 31% Nylon, 11% Elastane
Made at Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)

Mid-rise fit with 3-4.5" inseam (varies by size)

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Women's White Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee White
$ 58

Warm Weather Favorites

Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
