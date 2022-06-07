Heat Tested
Pace Poplin fabric is lightweight and moisture-wicking, while reflecting ＞99% of UV light for safer and more comfortable time in the sun.
Built to Move
Pace Poplin is designed for stretch and shape retention that avoids that end-of-day sag, and a wrinkle-free look right out of the dryer.
Made to Last
Pace Poplin is engineered to resist pilling and abrasion for a like-new look over countless wears and washes.
Women's Pace Poplin Cropped Chino
A crisp, lightweight take on our best-selling chinos — built for warm-weather performance, and enhanced with stretch, wrinkle resistance and long-lasting durability.
- “Magic” comfort waistband offers a clean aesthetic
- Full front slash hand pockets
- Rear welt pockets with low-profile snap closure
- Front fly with snap and zip closure
- Stretch woven with Primeflex spring fibers (slightly less stretch than classic Pace fabric)
- Moisture wicking/breathable
- Dries 50% faster than conventional performance fibers
- UPF 50+ fabric reflects ＞99% of UV light
- Fabric milled under solar power
- Note: Pace Poplin is not treated with DWR
- 54% Polyester, 46% Primeflex™ Polyester
- Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
- Slightly less stretch than traditional Pace fabric; we recommend sizing up if between sizes
- Mid-rise fit with grown-on waist; slightly higher rise than classic Pace Chino
- Wider leg fit compared to classic Pace Chino
- Cropped inseam can be lengthened through tailoring up to 2.25"
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
