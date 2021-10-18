Women's Previous Generation Swift 3/4 Sleeve Dress

$ 159
was $225

Japanese crepe fabric offers resilient stretch and breathability, while architectural seams provide form-flattering structure that moves with your body.
Previous Generation colors are final sale.

Japanese crepe fabric offers resilient stretch and breathability, while architectural seams provide form-flattering structure that moves with your body.
Previous Generation colors are final sale.

Back button closure

Made by Blue Wave in China
91% Polyester, 9% Polyurethane

Relaxed, easy fit

If in-between sizes, we recommend sizing down
2" blind stitched hem for ease of tailoring
Allison is 5'9", wearing size Small

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Cool iron if needed

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.79412
34 reviews

Filter by:

Wear it with

Sale
women's black doppler mac raincoat front
Women's Previous Generation Doppler Mac Raincoat Black
$ 329
was $398
Select a color
Women's Navy Kinetic Blazer Front View
Women's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Select a color