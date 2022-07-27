Machine Washable
Dry cleaning poses a list of problems: it’s expensive, inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine washable.
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original drape.
Women's Velocity Blazer
Velocity's impossibly soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, without the hassle of dry cleaning. Built with incredible stretch and wrinkle resistance, it's ready for whatever the day throws your way.
Half-lined for structure, mobility & breathability
Stretch woven
Wrinkle resistant
Inner chest pocket
Pocket flaps can be tucked or left out for a traditional look
61% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 6% Elastane
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)
Easy fit cut long, size down for more tailored fit
Fully tailorable on side darts and sleeves
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
