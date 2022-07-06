Machine Washable
Dry cleaning poses a list of problems: it’s expensive, inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine washable.
Perfectly Packable
Ultra-soft stretch fabric is optimized for packability with enhanced wrinkle resistance on the go.
Women's Velocity Pull-On Pant
$ 178
An all-new take on our classic Velocity pants, blending an airy, elevated look with machine washable, wrinkle-resistant stretch fabric for your life in motion.
- Comfort waistband with encased elastic in the back for a clean look in front
- Slanted full-hand front pockets
- Back patch pockets
- Back-vented hem
- Elevated pintuck stitching on front and back leg
- Stretch woven enhanced by 6% Elastane
- Wrinkle resistant
- 61% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 6% Elastane
- Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
- Ankle length, wide leg fit; your normal size is recommended
- Slimmer through the leg with a slightly lower rise compared to our Swift Wide Leg Pant
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; dry clean optional
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
