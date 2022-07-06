A “magic” comfort waistband is ribbed in the back for easy stretch and a clean look in the front
Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Machine Washable

Dry cleaning poses a list of problems: it’s expensive, inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine washable.

women's velocity pull on pant fabric roll

Perfectly Packable

Ultra-soft stretch fabric is optimized for packability with enhanced wrinkle resistance on the go.

Women's Velocity Pull-On Pant

$ 178

An all-new take on our classic Velocity pants, blending an airy, elevated look with machine washable, wrinkle-resistant stretch fabric for your life in motion.

An all-new take on our classic Velocity pants, blending an airy, elevated look with machine washable, wrinkle-resistant stretch fabric for your life in motion.

  • Comfort waistband with encased elastic in the back for a clean look in front
  • Slanted full-hand front pockets
  • Back patch pockets
  • Back-vented hem
  • Elevated pintuck stitching on front and back leg
  • Stretch woven enhanced by 6% Elastane
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 61% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 6% Elastane
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
  • Ankle length, wide leg fit; your normal size is recommended
  • Slimmer through the leg with a slightly lower rise compared to our Swift Wide Leg Pant
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; dry clean optional
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Women's Azurite Heather Velocity Blazer Front
Women's Velocity Blazer Azurite Heather
$ 378
Women's Soft Granite Velocity Pant front
Women's Velocity Pant Soft Granite
$ 104
women's indigo heather velocity tapered pant flat shot of front
Women's Velocity Tapered Pant Indigo Heather
$ 178

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.8
5 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

New
Front of Slate Grey Kinetic Pull On Pant
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Grey
$ 128
Select a color
Womens Black Luxe Touch Tank - Front
Women's Luxe Touch Tank Black
$ 48
Select a color
women's charcoal heather joule active legging flat shot of front
Women's Joule Active Legging Charcoal Heather
$ 118
Select a color
New
women's aero zero oversized shirt white flat front
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt White
$ 98
Select a color
New
women's light grey swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Light Grey
$ 148
Select a color