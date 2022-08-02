Composite
Merino wool blends engineered at the fiber level to create versatile garments with next-level softness, natural odor control, and enhanced durability.
Composite Men's Composite Merino Zip Polo
A sharp zip polo engineered with ultra-soft Merino wool for everyday performance.
Composite Men's Composite Merino Active Tee
A shirt for working out, travel, and beyond enhanced with ultra-soft Merino wool.
Composite Composite Merino Boxer Brief
Designed to actively control heat, humidity and odor, with targeted ventilation for all day breathability.
Composite Women's Composite Merino Active Tank
An ultra-soft performance tank enhanced with Merino wool.
Composite Men's Composite Merino Tee
An ultra-soft performance tee enhanced with Merino wool.
Composite Women's Composite Merino Boxy Tee
An easy cut tee crafted with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for long-lasting performance and comfort.
Composite Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee
An ultra-soft performance long sleeve tee enhanced with Merino wool.
Composite Men's Composite Merino Short Sleeve Henley
An elevated take on the everyday tee, enhanced with recycled polyester and ultra-soft Merino wool.
Composite Men's Previous Generation Composite Merino EcoFleece Jacket
High-performing washable Merino wool offers a planet-friendly take on your favorite fleece.
Composite Men's Previous Generation Composite Merino Mock Neck
An ultra-soft long sleeve mock neck enhanced with washable Merino wool.
Composite Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino Mock Neck
An elevated everyday staple crafted with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for resilient stretch and long-lasting performance.
Composite Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino EcoFleece Jacket
Composite Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino Cardigan
A cozy cardigan built with ultra-soft Merino wool for everyday performance.