Fusion
Ultra-soft comfort sustainably engineered from bio-based fibers.
Fusion incorporates off-hours comfort into resilient garments with round-the-clock structure and stretch. With a comfortable fit based on your everyday favorites, Fusion’s 4-way stretch and soft-spun bio-based yarns provide unmatched, dependable versatility.
Fusion Men's Previous Generation Fusion Pant
Wood-Derived Fiber
Scientifically Soft
Stretch Woven
Wrinkle Free
A lightweight pant built with bio-based fibers for everyday comfort and performance.
Fusion Women's Fusion Chore Coat
Wood-Derived Fiber
Scientifically Soft
Stretch Woven
Wrinkle Free
A lightweight chore coat built with bio-based fibers for everyday style and performance.
Fusion Men's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt
Wood-Derived Fiber
Scientifically Soft
Stretch Woven
Wrinkle Free
Scientifically Better flannel, engineered for cozy stretch.
Fusion Men's Fusion Chore Coat
Wood-Derived Fiber
Scientifically Soft
Stretch Woven
Wrinkle Free
Incredible soft stretch comfort paired with a put-together look that never looks out of place.
Fusion Women's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt
Wood-Derived Fiber
Scientifically Soft
Stretch Woven
Wrinkle Free
Scientifically Better flannel, engineered for cozy stretch.
Fusion Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant
Stretch Knit
Wood-Derived Fiber
Adjustable Inseam
Scientifically Soft
Machine Washable
An elegant upgrade to everyday yoga pants, with immense stretch and versatile adjustable length.