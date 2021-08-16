  • Technology
Gemini

Comfortable, timeless style in two distinct fabrics.

Gemini is a comfortable classic that comes in two distinct fabrics. The woven offers a crisp structured hand feel with a refined matte finish; the warp-knit offers luxurious stretch with a cool touch and soft drape. They are dependable, soft and low-maintenance - No one will judge if you grab them both.

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Stretch Woven
Moisture Wicking
Machine Washable

A soft and stretchy woven shirt built to be worn untucked or tucked, casual to formal.

Sale
Men's Previous Generation Gemini Woven Shirt Blue-on-Blue Grid
$ 84
was $125
Sale
Men's Previous Generation Gemini Woven Shirt Solid Blue
$ 84
was $125

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Warp-Knit Fabric
Moisture Wicking
Machine Washable

A soft and stretchy button-down knit shirt, built to be worn untucked or tucked, casual to formal.

Sale
Men's Previous Generation Gemini Knit Shirt Grey Stripe
$ 84
was $128
Sale
Men's Previous Generation Gemini Knit Shirt Blue Stripe
$ 84
was $128