Hybrid
Natural and performance fibers blended for better garments.
Hybrid takes weekend comfort and builds it into clothing you can wear anytime and anywhere. A premium Japanese knit blend allows for extreme flexibility and comfort with a timeless, structured aesthetic.
Hybrid Men's Hybrid Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover
Stretch Knit
Scientifically Soft
Superior Shape Retention
Machine-Washable
A cozy fleece sweater with an ultra-soft brushed interior and an outer face that resists pilling.
Hybrid Women's Hybrid Fleece Mock Neck Sweater
Stretch Knit
Scientifically Soft
Superior Shape Retention
Machine-Washable
A cozy mock neck sweater with an ultra-soft brushed velour interior and an outer face that resists pilling.
Hybrid Men's Hybrid Button-Down
Stretch Knit
Breathable High-Gauge Knit
Moisture Wicking
Button-Down Collar
Machine Washable
An everyday staple enhanced with ultra high gauge knit fabric for t-shirt soft drape and comfortable stretch.
Hybrid Men's Previous Generation Hybrid Full Zip Hoodie
Stretch Knit
Scientifically Soft
Superior Shape Retention
Machine-Washable
A sharp, versatile full zip hoodie with an ultra-soft brushed interior and an outer face that resists pilling.
Hybrid Men's Previous Generation Hybrid Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Stretch Knit
Scientifically Soft
Superior Shape Retention
Machine-Washable
A cozy fleece pullover with an ultra-soft brushed interior and an outer face that resists pilling.
Hybrid Women's Previous Generation Hybrid Seersucker Dress
Stretch Knit
Wrinkle Resistant
Breathable Fabric
Tie Belt + Full Hand Pockets
Machine Washable
A lightweight, wear-anywhere dress with enhanced moisture management.