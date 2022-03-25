Velocity The look and feel of classic wool engineered for easy care and performance.

Velocity fabric is machine washable, wrinkle-free, high-stretch, and ready for action. Constructed with attention to detail and the goal of outperforming traditional wool suiting, Velocity has been engineered from the fiber level for performance.

Velocity Men's Previous Generation Velocity Houndstooth Pant Scientifically Soft Stretch Woven Naturally Wrinkle Free Machine-Washable An extra breathable travel-ready dress pant that's truly machine-washable, wrinkle-free, and high stretch. View product Sale Quick Add Men's Previous Generation Velocity Houndstooth Pant Blue Houndstooth $ 149 was $198